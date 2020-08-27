In his first round at the BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 60th at 6 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Morikawa's 174 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

Morikawa got a double bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.

Morikawa his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

At the 396-yard par-4 11th, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Morikawa's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Morikawa had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Morikawa to 6 over for the round.