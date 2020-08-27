  • 6-over 76 by Collin Morikawa in first round of the BMW Championship

  • On Wednesday prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa took on Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na in a six-point Scotch Match on the back nine of Olympia Fields Country Club’s North Course to benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation. The BMW Championship will establish a full tuition and housing scholarship, valued at $125,000, in the name of the winning team, while an additional contribution of $1,000 for each point scored by the winning team will also be made.
    Round Recaps

    BMW Championship Match Play Challenge Recap

