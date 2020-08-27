Charles Howell III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 51st at 5 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Howell III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Howell III's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Howell III hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Howell III to 4 over for the round.

Howell III hit his tee shot 242 yards to the fairway bunker on the 389-yard par-4 12th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Howell III to 5 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Howell III's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.