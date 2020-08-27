-
Carlos Ortiz shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
Carlos Ortiz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 4th at even par Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Ortiz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.
After a 376 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 251-yard par-3 eighth green, Ortiz suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ortiz at even-par for the round.
