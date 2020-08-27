Cameron Smith hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 51st at 5 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

Smith hit his drive 368 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 626-yard par-5 first. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 second, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to even for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

Smith missed the green on his first shot on the 251-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 27 yards for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 over for the round.