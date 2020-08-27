In his first round at the BMW Championship, Cameron Champ hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 65th at 7 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

Champ got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Champ's 176 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Champ chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Champ to even for the round.

At the 626-yard par-5 first, Champ got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Champ to even-par for the round.

Champ got a double bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 4 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Champ tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Champ hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Champ to 7 over for the round.