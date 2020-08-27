Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, An hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th, An had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, An's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 16th, An missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left An to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 third hole, An had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, An hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing An to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, An chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 2 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, An's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.