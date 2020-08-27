In his first round at the BMW Championship, Bubba Watson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the par-4 10th, Watson's 94 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Watson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watson at 1 over for the round.

After a 368 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Watson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to even for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Watson's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.