-
-
Bubba Watson shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2020
-
Highlights
Bubba Watson birdies No. 1 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Bubba Watson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the par-4 10th, Watson's 94 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
Watson got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even-par for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Watson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watson at 1 over for the round.
After a 368 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Watson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to even for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Watson's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.