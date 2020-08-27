-
Bryson DeChambeau putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 1 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Bryson DeChambeau's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
On the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, DeChambeau got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.
DeChambeau hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 18th, DeChambeau had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.
