Brian Harman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

At the par-5 first, Brian Harman chipped in his third shot from 30 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Harman hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.