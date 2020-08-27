-
-
Brendon Todd shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2020
Brendon Todd hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
After a 327 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Todd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 second, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to even for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 396-yard par-4 11th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Todd's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.