In his first round at the BMW Championship, Brendan Steele hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

Steele hit his drive 364 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 626-yard par-5 first. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Steele's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Steele's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Steele had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Steele hit his 120 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 18th, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.