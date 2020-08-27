In his first round at the BMW Championship, Billy Horschel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 4th at even par Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

Billy Horschel got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Billy Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Horschel's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Horschel had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Horschel hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Horschel's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.