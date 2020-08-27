-
7-over 77 by Andrew Landry in first round of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Andrew Landry hit 4 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 65th at 7 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Landry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 4 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Landry hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Landry to 4 over for the round.
Landry his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Landry hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Landry to 7 over for the round.
