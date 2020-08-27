  • Alex Noren shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Alex Noren makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Noren birdies No. 10 in Round 1 at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Alex Noren makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.