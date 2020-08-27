Alex Noren hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Noren had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Noren hit his 116 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 16th green, Noren suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at 1 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even-par for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Noren's tee shot went 232 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 38 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Noren hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.