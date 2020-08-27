Adam Scott hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

At the 396-yard par-4 11th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Scott stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Scott missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Scott had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 2 over for the round.