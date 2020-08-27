In his first round at the BMW Championship, Adam Long hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 21st at 2 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

On the par-4 second, Long's 165 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 10th, Long chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 14th, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Long's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.