Adam Hadwin shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Adam Hadwin and Evan Marshall’s closest to the pin competition
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Adam Hadwin and Chicago White Sox pitcher Evan Marshall compete in a unique game of closest to the pin. Over FaceTime, Hadwin played his shot at Olympia Fields and Marshall hit his shot from near home plate of Guaranteed Rate Field.
Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 46th at 4 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadwin had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hadwin's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Hadwin's his second shot went 34 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 4 over for the round.
