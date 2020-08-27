-
Strong putting brings Abraham Ancer an even-par round one of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer birdies No. 5 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Abraham Ancer makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 4th at even par Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Abraham Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Abraham Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Ancer at even for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ancer had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even for the round.
