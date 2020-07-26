In his final round at the 3M Open, Xinjun Zhang hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 9th at 14 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Max Homa, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Zhang's 176 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Zhang's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Zhang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Zhang hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zhang at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Zhang had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Zhang chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.