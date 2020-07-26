-
Tony Finau shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Finau's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Finau's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
