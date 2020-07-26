-
Tommy Gainey shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tommy Gainey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gainey finished his day in 67th at 4 over Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Gainey had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Gainey's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Gainey chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gainey hit an approach shot from 127 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.
