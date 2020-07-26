In his final round at the 3M Open, Tom Lewis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 32nd at 10 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

Lewis got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to even-par for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Lewis hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

Lewis hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lewis's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lewis had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Lewis chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.