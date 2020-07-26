-
Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the 3M Open, Tom Hoge hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 47th at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.
