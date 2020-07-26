-
Tim Wilkinson shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tim Wilkinson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his round tied for 51st at 7 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Wilkinson hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Wilkinson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.
