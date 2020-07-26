-
-
Talor Gooch putts well in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
-
Highlights
Talor Gooch birdies No. 1 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Talor Gooch makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 16th at 13 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Max Homa, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Talor Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Talor Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Gooch had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.