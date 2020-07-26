-
Stewart Cink putts well in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the 3M Open, Stewart Cink hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his round tied for 47th at 8 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau is in 3rd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stewart Cink got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stewart Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Cink's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Cink hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Cink had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 under for the round.
