Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 46th at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton, Adam Long, and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Si Woo Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Si Woo Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kim's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kim at 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kim's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kim's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Kim chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.