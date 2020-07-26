In his final round at the 3M Open, Sepp Straka hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 15th at 13 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton, Adam Long, and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Straka hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Straka to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Straka's 138 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Straka hit an approach shot from 237 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Straka hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Straka had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 7 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 8 under for the round.