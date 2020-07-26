-
Scott Stallings shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
In his final round at the 3M Open, Scott Stallings hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 62nd at 3 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the par-4 10th, Stallings's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Stallings hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stallings at even-par for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Stallings hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
