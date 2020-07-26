Sam Burns hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 31st at 10 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Matthew Wolff, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Burns had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Burns hit an approach shot from 268 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Burns's 132 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Burns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Burns's tee shot was a drop and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.