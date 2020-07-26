Ryan Moore hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Ryan Moore hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Moore had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Moore's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Moore's his second shot went 16 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Moore chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Moore hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.