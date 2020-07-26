  • Robert Garrigus shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Robert Garrigus makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Robert Garrigus makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 4 at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Robert Garrigus makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.