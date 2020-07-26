In his final round at the 3M Open, Robert Garrigus hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Garrigus finished his round tied for 53rd at 7 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton, Adam Long, and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to even-par for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Garrigus hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garrigus at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 sixth, Garrigus hit his 99 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garrigus to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Garrigus's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Garrigus his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garrigus to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Garrigus went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Garrigus to 3 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 2 over for the round.