In his final round at the 3M Open, Robby Shelton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 2nd at 16 under with Adam Long; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 4th at 15 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Shelton's 180 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Shelton had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Shelton's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Shelton had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Shelton chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Shelton to 6 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 7 under for the round.