  • Richy Werenski rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Richy Werenski birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.