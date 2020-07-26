-
Richy Werenski rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
Highlights
Richy Werenski birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Richy Werenski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Richy Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to even-par for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Werenski hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Werenski's 149 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
