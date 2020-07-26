Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 32nd at 10 under Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Rafa Cabrera Bello had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rafa Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Cabrera Bello chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Cabrera Bello hit his 101 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cabrera Bello's 165 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 5 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 6 under for the round.