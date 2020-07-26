-
-
Peter Uihlein shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
Peter Uihlein hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Uihlein hit his 79 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Uihlein had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Uihlein's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Uihlein chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.