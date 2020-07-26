-
-
Patton Kizzire posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the final round of the 3M Open
-
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
Patton Kizzire hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Kizzire finished his round tied for 46th at 8 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Tony Finau and Max Homa are tied for 7th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Patton Kizzire had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Kizzire's 151 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.