Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 31st at 10 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rodgers had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Rodgers's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Rodgers hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
