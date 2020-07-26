-
Pat Perez putts well in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Pat Perez makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 2 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
Pat Perez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his round tied for 20th at 12 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.
Pat Perez missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Perez had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Perez's 172 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Perez chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.
