Nick Watney posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the final round of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Watney birdies No. 17 in Round 4 at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Nick Watney hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Watney finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Nick Watney had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nick Watney to 1 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Watney's tee shot went 260 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Watney hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Watney hit an approach shot from 226 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
