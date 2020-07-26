Michael Thompson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Michael Thompson hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thompson had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thompson's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.