Michael Gligic hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 26th at 11 under; Adam Long and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Gligic had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Gligic hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gligic hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gligic to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Gligic's 98 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Gligic to 7 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gligic hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This bogey was the end of his 5 hole birdie streak and moved Gligic to 6 under for the round.