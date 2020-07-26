In his final round at the 3M Open, Michael Gellerman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gellerman finished his day tied for 46th at 8 under Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 11th, Michael Gellerman's 196 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Gellerman to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gellerman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Gellerman had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Gellerman chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 4 under for the round.

Gellerman hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gellerman to 5 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gellerman chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Gellerman to 4 under for the round.

Gellerman got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gellerman hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 5 under for the round.