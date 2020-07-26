  • Max Homa shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.