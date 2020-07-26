-
Max Homa shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament.
After a 317 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Homa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
Homa stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 204-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Homa's 120 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Homa chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
