-
-
Matthias Schwab shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
Matthias Schwab hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his round tied for 31st at 10 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schwab had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.