  • Matthew Wolff putts well in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Matthew Wolff makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff birdies No. 14 in Round 4 at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2020 3M Open, Matthew Wolff makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.