Matthew Wolff hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 8th at 14 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton, Adam Long, and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Matthew Wolff had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wolff's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wolff had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Wolff's 152 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wolff hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.