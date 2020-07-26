-
Matt Every shoots 9-over 80 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Every hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Every finished his day in 68th at 11 over Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Every's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Every had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.
Every hit his tee shot 271 yards to the fairway bunker on the 416-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Every to 6 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Every's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 9 over for the round.
