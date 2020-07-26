-
Luke List putts well in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 26, 2020
Round Recaps
Luke List hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. List finished his round tied for 31st at 10 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Robby Shelton and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Matthew Wolff, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Luke List had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, List's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, List hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.
