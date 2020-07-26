-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the 3M Open
July 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee sinks a 26-foot birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 66th at 3 over Michael Thompson is in 1st at 19 under, Adam Long is in 2nd at 17 under, and Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Lee's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.
Lee hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.
