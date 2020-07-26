Kyle Stanley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 32nd at 10 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 17 under; Tony Finau and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Robby Shelton and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

Stanley tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stanley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stanley had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Stanley's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Stanley's his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Stanley had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Stanley chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.